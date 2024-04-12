Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi will address a rally at Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and CM Stalin to frontline INDIA rally in Coimbatore today. TCS, Bajaj Auto, and Infosys are among 88 companies scheduled to post their earnings today. Bharti Hexacom IPO to debut on the bourses.

Top Events Of The Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Modi Stadium in Udhampur. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and CM Stalin are to frontline the INDIA bloc's rally in Coimbatore today. At least 88 companies, including TCS, Bajaj Auto, and Infosys, are scheduled to post their earnings today.

PM Modi scheduled to address an election rally at Modi Stadium in Udhampur on April 12: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a series of high-profile political rallies in this region.

Ravinder Raina, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir chief, revealed that the party has mobilised its cadre for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rally on Wednesday, April 12, in Kathua.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a rally at the Modi Stadium in Udhampur today. The two leaders' visits aim to bolster the prospects of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the incumbent Member of Parliament and BJP candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Karaikudi to campaign for Sivaganga candidate T Dhevanathan Yadav on April 12: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on April 12 and 13. During his two-day trip, the Home Minister will participate in four road shows and a public meeting. After landing at the Madurai airport, Shah will travel to Karaikudi to campaign for the BJP's Sivaganga candidate, T Dhevanathan Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi, CM Stalin to frontline INDIA rally in Coimbatore on April 12: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will headline an INDIA bloc rally in Coimbatore, a prized Lok Sabha seat, where the BJP's state president, K Annamalai, is the party's candidate.

Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed to April 12: A hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Home Minister Amit Shah has been postponed to April 12 by a special court in UP.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav to start campaign for the SP candidates from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency: Samajwadi Party (SP) national President, Akhilesh Yadav, along with their opposition INDIA bloc partner Congress, will start campaigning for the SP candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency on April 12.

Earnings season in full swing: TCS, Bajaj Auto, and Infosys lead the pack as 88 results flood in- The curtain rises on India's corporate earnings season this month, with a whopping 88 companies slated to report their results for the January-March 2024 quarter (Q4FY24). Leading the charge is IT powerhouse Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which will unveil its Q4 performance on Friday, April 12. Investors can find the results on the TCS website and major stock exchanges. Other leaders like Bajaj Auto and Infosys are also on the list.

Auto and cab drivers of these three cities will go on strike on April 12: With the incessant rise in fuel prices and CNG gas, the auto-rickshaw and taxi union in Chandigarh has called for a strike on Tuesday, April 12. The "Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM)" will be holding "Chakka jam" in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula on April 12. Emergency services have been exempted from the scope of the strike.

Bharti Hexacom IPO to debut on the bourses on April 12: Bharti Hexacom IPO listing date has been scheduled for Friday, April 12. This week is a truncated week as the domestic benchmark indices remained closed on Thursday, April 11, on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. Investors can check their allotment status on the website of the Bharti Hexacom IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited, as the Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment has been finalised.

Greenhitech Ventures IPO opens on April 12: Greenhitech Ventures IPO price band has been fixed at ₹50 apiece with a face value of ₹10 each. Greenhitech Ventures IPO will open for subscription on Friday, April 12, and close on Tuesday, April 16. Greenhitech Ventures IPO lot size consists of 3,000 shares. The issue price is five times of the face value.

