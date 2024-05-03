Top events of the Day: PM Modi in West Bengal, MRF, Tata Tech Q4 results; MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match today, and more
Top Events of the Day: PM Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on May 2 night ahead of his three rallies in the state scheduled for May 3. Tata Technologies., Britannia Industries Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and MRF Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Friday.
