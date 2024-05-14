Top Events of the Day: PM Modi, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Thakur to file nominations; SC to hear conversion case, and more
Top Events of the Day: Today's agenda is packed with high-profile events including PM Narendra Modi's nomination filing in Varanasi. Kangana Ranaut and union minister Anurag Thakur will also file nomination papers in Himachal Pradesh. Also on the docket are pivotal Supreme Court hearings on religious conversion cases in UP and court proceedings involving political figures across Delhi and Maharashtra.