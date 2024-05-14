Top Events of the Day: Today's agenda is packed with high-profile events including PM Narendra Modi's nomination filing in Varanasi. Kangana Ranaut and union minister Anurag Thakur will also file nomination papers in Himachal Pradesh. Also on the docket are pivotal Supreme Court hearings on religious conversion cases in UP and court proceedings involving political figures across Delhi and Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi's nomination filing Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to officially file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today, May 14. The PM held a roadshow in Varanasi on May 13. Modi faces opponents including Congress' Ajai Rai, BSP's Athar Ali Lari, and comedian Shyam Rangeela.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL face-off On May 14, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an eagerly anticipated IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM.

UK post-study work visa changes on anvil The upcoming review on May 14 by the migration advisory committee (MAC) could bring significant changes for Indian students planning to study in the UK. The committee is expected to release a report potentially recommending the discontinuation of the Post Study Work (PSW) visa, which currently allows international students to work in the UK for two years post-graduation.

BJP candidates' Nomination Filings The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its schedule for the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 1, and related by-elections. The party's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut and Hamirpur candidate Union Minister Anurag Thakur, apart from Shimla candidate Suresh Kashyap and Kangra candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj, are set to file their nominations.

Final hearing in UP religious conversion case The Supreme Court has scheduled May 14 as the date for the final hearing of multiple petitions concerning Rajendra Bihari Lal, Vice-Chancellor of the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) in Uttar Pradesh. These petitions seek either the dismissal or consolidation of five FIRs alleging illegal religious conversions. The decision was made by a bench consisting of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, following arguments presented by senior lawyers Siddharth Dave and Mukta Gupta. The court has agreed to resolve all nine petitions today.

