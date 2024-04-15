Top Events of The Day: PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO price band has been set at the price of ₹80 to ₹85 apiece with a face value of ₹10 each. SC will hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest and remand on April 15.

Lok Sabha polls: Modi to visit Kerala on April 15 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend two public meetings in Kerala on April 15 in a bid to make a significant electoral victory in the southern state. Modi will visit Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur districts, party sources confirmed.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO announces price band at ₹80-85 apiece; issue to open on April 15: Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹80 to ₹85 apiece of face value of ₹10 each. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 15, and close on Thursday, April 18. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares.

SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest, remand on April 15: Days after the Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest, the Supreme Court will hear the matter on April 15. The Aam Aadmi Party convener challenged his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody until April 15: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, April 12, remanded Bharat Rasthra Samithi leader K Kavitha to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till April 15. The CBI had sought custodial interrogation of Kavitha in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Donald Trump hush money trial: New York appeals judge rejects request for delay of April 15 hearing - A New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

IMD weather update for April 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several south Indian states until April 15. According to the latest forecast by the MeT department, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and the union territory of Puducherry are likely to witness rainfall during the next three days.

NCLAT reserves order on IDBI, Axis Bank pleas against Zee-Sony merger: The appellate tribunal will decide today, April 15, whether the challenges to legal sanction of the Zee-Sony merger could be heard when the merger itself has been called off.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!