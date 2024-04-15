Top Events of The Day: PM Modi in Kerala, SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea and more
Top Events of The Day: PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala. Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO price band has been set at the price of ₹80 to ₹85 apiece with a face value of ₹10 each. SC will hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest and remand on April 15.
