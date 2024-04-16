Top Events of The Day: PM Modi likely to hold two rallies, hike in windfall tax, Crisil Q4 results and more
Top Events of The Day: PM Modi is likely to hold two rallies in Raiganj (North Dinajpur) and Balurghat (South Dinajpur). India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 effective from April 16. Crisil, Den Networks, and Lotus Chocolate are among five companies to post Q4 earnings on April 16.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Agartala city and address a campaign rally in support of the INDIA alliance candidates.