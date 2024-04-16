Top Events of The Day: PM Modi is likely to hold two rallies, one in Raiganj (North Dinajpur) and the other in Balurghat (South Dinajpur) in West Bengal today, April 16. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Agartala city and address a campaign rally in support of the INDIA alliance candidates.

PM likely to hold rallies in two cities on April 16: PM Narendra Modi is likely to have two back-to-back rallies in West Bengal, in Raiganj (North Dinajpur) and Balurghat (South Dinajpur) on April 16. Both of these Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls on April 26.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Agartala city on April 16: Congress leader and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to be a part of the party's campaign rally in Agartala, Tripura, on April 16. She will address a campaign rally here in support of the INDIA alliance candidates.

India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 per metric ton: The Indian government announced on Monday, April 15, that it has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude from ₹6,800 to ₹9,600 per metric ton, effective April 16. This tax adjustment, which occurs every two weeks, will remain at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

Q4 Results Today: Five companies to post their earnings- Crisil, Den Networks, and Lotus Chocolate are among the five companies scheduled to release their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) on April 16.

Bonus shares 2024: Integrated Industries shares to trade ex-bonus today - Shares of Integrated Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Tuesday (April 16). The Board of Directors of Integrated Industries Ltd has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., issue of one bonus equity share having a face value of ₹10 for every one fully paid-up equity share having a face value of ₹10 each.

IMD issues thunderstorm warning with moderate rain for Thane: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds in Thane for around three to four hours on Tuesday, April 16, giving temporary respite from the heatwave conditions in the district.

