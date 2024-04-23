Top Events of the Day: PM Modi’s rallies, CMAT registration date, Tata Consumer Q4 results and more
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address multiple rallies in Chhattisgarh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for CMAT 2024 registrations, affecting thousands of aspiring management students. In West Bengal, severe heatwave conditions have prompted schools to declare an early summer break, prioritising student safety. On the corporate front, Xiaomi teases new technological products. Byju’s legal manoeuvres seek to transfer jurisdiction from the National Company Law Tribunal to arbitration, highlighting its ongoing corporate governance issues.