Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address multiple rallies in Chhattisgarh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for CMAT 2024 registrations, affecting thousands of aspiring management students. In West Bengal, severe heatwave conditions have prompted schools to declare an early summer break, prioritising student safety. On the corporate front, Xiaomi teases new technological products. Byju’s legal manoeuvres seek to transfer jurisdiction from the National Company Law Tribunal to arbitration, highlighting its ongoing corporate governance issues.

Prime Minister's schedule in Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold election rallies on April 23 and 24 in Surguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa constituencies. His campaign will kick off at the Raigarh airstrip before moving to Baradwar village, Janjgir-Champa.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi court extends CM's judicial custody till April 23- Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 23 in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Q4 results: Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, M&M Finance, ICICI Pru & MCX- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Elxsi are a handful of companies that will be posting their quarterly results on Tuesday, April 23.

Patanjali ads case: SC asks Ramdev, Balkrishna to issue public apology - The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Patanjali Ayurved founders Baba Ramdev and managing director Acharya Balkrishna a week to tender a public apology in a case concerning misleading advertisements for health cures by the company. The matter is set to be heard next on 23 April. Ramdev and Balkrishna have been ordered to appear in court.

Extended deadline for CMAT 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration period for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 until April 23. Aspiring management candidates can finalise their registrations and prepare for adjustments during the correction window, which opens on April 24.

Heatwave alert and school closures in West Bengal: A severe heatwave is expected to hit isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal, leading local authorities to initiate an early summer break for schools. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted these conditions to persist until April 23, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Xiaomi's upcoming product launch: Tech enthusiasts have reason to be excited as Xiaomi gears up for its Smarter Living 2024 event on April 23 in India. The event, which promises the unveiling of four new products, is shrouded in anticipation and mystery, with details only hinted through an exclusive microsite.

Judicial development on excise policy case: In legal news, BRS leader K Kavitha has been remanded to judicial custody until April 23 amid allegations related to Delhi's excise policy.

Byju's Tussle: Hearing with NCLT today- Byju's seeks to shift its ongoing disputes with investors to arbitration, challenging the National Company Law Tribunal's jurisdiction, with a critical hearing scheduled today.

