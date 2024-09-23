Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address UN Summit of Future, India-EU FTA negotiations, and more

Top Events of The Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a key diplomatic visit to the United States, attending high-profile summits and discussions on AI and global cooperation. In Delhi, a court resumes hearing the sexual harassment case against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, while judicial custody for RG Kar hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh in the Kolkata rape and murder case, is set to end. President Joe Biden is holding crucial talks with the UAE president on conflicts in Gaza and Sudan. Meanwhile, India and the EU are preparing for another round of FTA negotiations in New Delhi, and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan faces the end of his judicial custody in a money laundering case.

PM Modi’s US visit marks key diplomatic meetings and business discussions Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to the United States. The trip commenced with the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, hosted by US President Joe Biden. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio also attended.

Today, Modi will address global leaders at the Summit of the Future at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where discussions will focus on forging new international cooperation to safeguard future generations. Modi is also slated to participate in a roundtable with CEOs of American companies specializing in AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors.

Brij Bhushan’s sexual harassment case hearing A Delhi court will resume the hearing of the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today. The case involves complaints from several female wrestlers, including prominent figures in Indian wrestling. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot is set to hear witness testimonies, after a previous adjournment due to the absence of one of the complainants.

The charges include multiple counts under the IPC for sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation. Brij Bhushan has consistently denied the charges and alleged a political conspiracy. Despite efforts to dismiss the case, the court ruled there was enough evidence to move forward.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates newly elected Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh set to end The judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, is set to end today. Ghosh was arrested earlier in connection to the rape and murder of a doctor at the college, as well as financial irregularities under investigation by the CBI. Protests erupted nationwide following the doctor’s death, leading to demands for justice from the medical community.

After initial dissatisfaction with the local police investigation, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI. Ghosh’s potential involvement in the incident and the financial scandal continues to be a focal point for the ongoing probe.

Biden and UAE president to hold talks US President Joe Biden will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House for high-level discussions on the Gaza conflict, the crisis in Sudan, and the responsible development of artificial intelligence. This marks the first official visit by a UAE president to Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to meet the UAE leader.

The talks aim to reinforce the historic ties between the two nations, exploring collaboration opportunities in sectors like technology, renewable energy, and climate action. The leaders are expected to focus on building a prosperous future, particularly in areas of economic cooperation and AI innovation.

India-EU FTA negotiations 9th round in New Delhi The ninth round of India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations is set to begin in New Delhi from September 23-27. This round will focus on critical trade issues, including services, investment, and procurement, alongside key concerns like sanitary measures and technical trade barriers.

Earlier discussions reviewed progress on the FTA, which aims to boost trade between India and the EU, one of India’s largest trading partners. Both sides are hopeful that this round will resolve key sticking points and move closer to finalisation of the agreement.

Judicial custody of AAP MLA expires today AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case involving the Delhi Waqf Board is set to expire today. Khan was arrested on September 2 after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at his residence. The ED is investigating allegations of financial irregularities during Khan’s tenure as the Waqf Board chairperson.