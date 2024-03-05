Hello User
Business News/ News / India/

Top Events Of the Day: PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Odisha, Rahul Gandhi to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple and more

Livemint

Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Odisha, Chandrababu Naidu will likely re-join NDA, 15% water cut in Mumbai and more

Top events of the day: PM Modi to dedicate projects worth 19600 Cr in Odisha on March 5

Odisha: PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Odisha Mar 5

Telangana: PM Modi to open AAI’s CARO in Begumpet Airport Mar 5

AP: Chandrababu Naidu likely to re-join NDA Mar 5

UP cabinet expansion likely Mar 5

Punjab budget to be presented Mar 5

15% water cut in Mumbai, and neighbouring areas till Mar 5

JG Chemicals 251 crore IPO to open Mar 5

BYD India to unveil Seal EV sedan in India Mar 5

Oppo F25 Pro launched in India, will go on sale from Mar 5

Nothing to launch CMF Neckband, Buds alongside Nothing Phone 2(a) on Mar 5

South Korea: Jaishankar to visit Seoul to co-chair the Korea Joint Commission Meeting Mar 5

Goa: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate new building of Naval War College at INS Mandovi Mar 5

Kochi: Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk at INS Garuda Mar 5

Maratha quota stir: Bombay HC to hear the matter Mar 5

Rahul Gandhi plans Mahakaleshwar Temple visit Mar 5

Delhi: NDMC to start admission to its 12 Navyug schools Mar 5

AP: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Vizag to take part in two programmes

Haryana Cabinet to meet on Mar 5

Hookah ban: Kerala HC hearing on Mar 5

