Top Events of the Day: A busy February 19 unfolds across India. In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi will inaugurate mega infrastructure projects worth ₹91,000 crore, while Maharashtra celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti. Meanwhile, legal eagles are on the lookout as the Supreme Court hears Sharad Pawar's plea on NCP leadership and Chandigarh Mayor Polls case unfolds. Investigations heat up with Arvind Kejriwal facing 6th ED summons in the Delhi liquor scam, and Mahua Moitra and Mukul Roy summoned in separate cases. Globally, maritime security takes center stage with the launch of Milan 2024 exercise in Visakhapatnam, while Japan launches an Astroscale debris mission.