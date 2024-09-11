Top events of the day: PM Modi to launch Semicon India, Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, TECNO POVA Neo 6 5G and more

Top events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch SEMICON India 2024, a key event aimed at bolstering the nation's semiconductor ambitions. Additionally, several high-profile initial public offerings (IPOs) are closing or opening today, including Bajaj Housing Finance, Innomet Advanced Materials, and Excellent Wires and Packaging



PM Modi to launch SEMICON India 2024 today: event to showcase India's semiconductor strategy Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to officially inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 today at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The event, which begins at 10:30 AM, will see Modi deliver a keynote address. This three-day conference, themed "Shaping the Semiconductor Future," will run from September 11 to 13 and is part of Modi’s push to position India as a global leader in semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology. The event will highlight India's strategic vision for the semiconductor industry.

India to host 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen from September 11-13 India will be hosting the second edition of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen from September 11 to 13 in New Delhi. This event, announced by New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, will focus on the role of green hydrogen in accelerating India’s shift towards clean energy. During the curtain-raiser event, Joshi emphasized the need for stakeholders to explore the green hydrogen landscape. The three-day conference aims to deepen global collaborations in green hydrogen technologies and industries.

TECNO POVA Neo 6 5G smartphone to launch today TECNO is gearing up for the official launch of its POVA Neo 6 5G smartphone in India today. The smartphone, which will be available exclusively on Amazon, is also expected to hit offline retail stores soon. The POVA Neo 6 5G is confirmed to feature a 108MP primary camera with AI support. This highly anticipated launch has been teased on a dedicated microsite on Amazon India, and consumers are eagerly awaiting the full reveal.

Border Area Development Conclave to be held in India today A Border Area Development Conclave is set to take place today, addressing the potential of India's border regions in terms of national security, economic growth, and tourism. Despite government efforts under initiatives like 'Incredible India,' the tourism potential of these regions remains largely untapped. The seminar will explore solutions to promote tourism and economic opportunities in border areas. India’s northern neighbor has already made strides in developing its border regions, setting an example with world-class infrastructure and strategic tourism initiatives. This event seeks to find ways for India to harness similar growth in its own border areas.

Declining bank credit likely to feature in Piyush Goyal's meeting with exporters today

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to meet with exporters today, with declining bank credit expected to be a key issue raised during the discussions. According to industry officials, the drop in bank credit has begun to hurt the export sector. Despite a 15% growth in exports between 2021-22 and 2023-24 in rupee terms, the outstanding credit in March 2024 saw a 5% decline compared to March 2022. Exporters are likely to emphasize the need for greater financial support to sustain the sector's growth.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO price band fixed as offer ends today The initial public offering (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance is set to conclude today. The price band for the IPO has been fixed between ₹66 and ₹70 per share. Investors have until the end of the day to submit their bids, as the company looks to wrap up its offering.

Innomet Advanced Materials IPO launches today Innomet Advanced Materials is launching its initial public offering (IPO) today, aiming to raise ₹34.24 crore through a fresh issue of 34.24 lakh shares. The fixed-price offer will be used to meet the company's working capital needs and fund capital expenditures. Investors looking to participate in this IPO should take note of the company's plans and the details of the offer.