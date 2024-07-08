Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to meet Presiden Vladimir Putin; SC to hear NEET-UG re-exam pleas; Stir in Tata Steel, UK

  • Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Modi will commence a two-day visit to Russia, and is slated to meet President Putin for the 22nd India-Russia summit to discuss various bilateral issues. Rahul Gandhi will travel to Manipur to address the ongoing ethnic conflict.

First Published8 Jul 2024, 07:43 AM IST
India’s Modi seeks to shore up ties with Russia and offset China’s sway.
India’s Modi seeks to shore up ties with Russia and offset China’s sway.

Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Modi will visit Russia for the 22nd India-Russia summit with President Putin. Rahul Gandhi will address the Manipur conflict. The Supreme Court will resume, hearing the NEET exam fiasco and Soumya Vishwanathan cases. NEET paper leak protests planned at Jantar Mantar. IAF will open Agniveer Vayu registrations. Tata Steel workers in the UK are set to start an indefinite strike.

Prime Minister Modi's Russia visit: Dinner with President Vladimir Putin and meeting with Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his two-day visit to Russia today, engaging in the 22nd India-Russia summit at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The agenda includes discussions on a wide range of bilateral ties, encompassing defence, energy cooperation, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Rahul Gandhi to address Manipur crisis on July 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur today to address the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state. This visit follows recent protests in the Lok Sabha by opposition members, criticising the government's handling of the violence that erupted over a year ago.

Supreme Court resumes after summer break

The Supreme Court reopens today following its summer vacation. Among the key issues on the docket is a national model for building toilets in schools, a matter initially directed by the court in November last year.

Supreme Court to hear NEET-UG pleas today

The Supreme Court will hear petitions demanding the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2024 due to alleged paper leaks and malpractices. The outcome is highly anticipated by the 2.3 million candidates who sat for the exam.

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: SC to review bail appeals

The Supreme Court is set to hear the Delhi Police’s challenge to the bail granted to four convicts in the 2008 murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. The appeal was admitted on June 12, 2024, and today's hearing follows the court's summer recess.

NEET-UG protest by India Youth Front at Jantar Mantar

The India Youth Front will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar today against the reported NEET exam paper leaks. The youth wings of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties, led by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, aim to demand accountability and transparency in the examination process.

IAF begins Agniveer recruitment registration today

The Indian Air Force (IAF) opens online registrations for the Agniveer Vayu posts starting today. The application window for batch 02/2025 will remain open until July 28, 2024. 

Govt, industry to discuss toy sector prospects

A key meeting between government officials and industry representatives is scheduled for today to explore strategies to enhance the domestic manufacturing and export of toys. Organised by Invest India and the Toy Association of India, the discussion aims to boost the sector's growth.

Tata Steel workers in the UK to begin indefinite strike

Tata Steel workers in the UK are set to commence an indefinite strike today. This follows a dispute over the company's plans to close two blast furnaces and cut up to 2,800 jobs. The workers, represented by the Unite union, have been on an overtime ban since June 17 and will now escalate their action.

