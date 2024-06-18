Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to release ’PM Kisan’ 17th instalment, NEET PG admit card, ixigo IPO, and more

Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and release the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi. 'Seinfeld' actor Hiram Kasten passes away at 71. Florida enacts a law restricting property purchases by Chinese nationals without green cards, causing widespread concern.

PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on June 18 and 19. He is slated to attend the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi, where he will present certificates to over 30,000 women from self-help groups and release the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi, benefiting around 9.26 crore farmers.

'Seinfeld' actor Hiram Kasten,71, passes away Renowned actor Hiram Kasten, known for his roles in 'Seinfeld', 'Saved by the Bell', and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', passed away at the age of 71. According to a Facebook post, Kasten succumbed to prostate cancer, dying in the arms of his wife, Diana Kisiel Kastenbaum, shortly after their 38th wedding anniversary.

Florida curbs property purchases by Chinese Florida has enacted a law prohibiting Chinese nationals without U.S. green cards from purchasing property there. The move, occurring in a U.S. presidential election year, has sparked concern and confusion among the state's ethnic Chinese residents, with some contemplating leaving Florida and others fearing repercussions for their businesses.

ixigo to make stock market debut Travel aggregator ixigo, owned by Le Travenues Technology, will debut on the Indian stock market on June 18, 2024. Ahead of its listing, ixigo shares were trading at a 31.18% premium in the grey market, suggesting a strong market entry with a projected listing price of ₹122 per share.

NEET PG 2024 admit card The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG 2024 admit card on June 18, 2024. Registered candidates can download admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials. To access the admit card, candidates must enter their user ID and password.

Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on June 18-19, marking his first trip to Pyongyang since July 2020. The visit, following an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Russia and North Korea.

Heavy rainfall, heatwaves likely in North India The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam-Meghalaya from June 18 to June 21 while North India is expected to experience heatwave conditions until June 20. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana will face severe heatwaves on June 18 and June 19.