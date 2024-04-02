Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to start his Lok Sabha Election campaign from Rudrapur, Bengaluru water crisis and more
Top Events of the Day: April 2 is set to witness PM Modi's rallies in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, Amit Shah launching BJP's Karnataka campaign, and summons for Ramdev and Balkrishna over ads.
Top Events of the Day: The day promises a packed schedule with PM Modi's election rallies in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, Amit Shah kickstarting BJP's Karnataka campaign, and Ramdev and Balkrishna summoned over misleading ads. Other key events include the Army Commanders' Conference, a defamation case hearing against Rahul Gandhi, and the start of recycled water supply in Bengaluru.