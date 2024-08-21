Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to visit Ukraine and Poland, Bharat Bandh, Hindustan Aeronautics’ dividend, and more

Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be embarking on a crucial visit to Ukraine and Poland, signalling India's strategic focus on Central Europe. Meanwhile, India braces for nationwide protests as a Bharat Bandh is being held today to protest a Supreme Court ruling on reservations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will depart for a significant US visit following approval of the key defence deal. Additionally, tech enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of the Motorola G45 5G and iQoo Z9s series smartphones in India.

PM Modi’s Central Europe visit Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a significant visit to Ukraine and Poland, marking a pivotal moment in India's engagement with Central Europe. This visit is a continuation of Delhi's decade-long effort to elevate Europe's importance in its foreign policy. Modi's presence in this region underscores the strategic importance of Central Europe, especially as it re-emerges as a focal point in global power dynamics.

Bharat Bandh today India is set to witness widespread protests today as the 'Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti' leads a Bharat Bandh in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling on reservations. The protest, which calls for the reversal of the judgment, has garnered significant support across the country, highlighting the contentious nature of the Court’s decision.

Rajnath Singh to depart for crucial US visit Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will depart for a five-day visit to the United States today, following the Defence Acquisition Council's approval of amendments to the MQ-9B Predator drone deal. This trip underscores India's deepening defence ties with the US, particularly within the framework of the QUAD Indo-Pacific Partnership.

Motorola G45 5G launch today Motorola will launch its new budget-friendly smartphone, the Motorola G45 5G, in India today. The Lenovo-owned brand has already disclosed several key features of the device, including its display, processor, and camera, making it a highly anticipated release in the budget smartphone segment.

iQoo Z9s and Z9s Pro smartphones launch today iQoo is set to unveil its latest smartphones, the iQoo Z9s and Z9s Pro, in India today. Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased several details about these devices, generating considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts eager to explore the new features.

Rahul Gandhi’s Jammu and Kashmir visit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, is set to begin a two-day visit to Jammu and Srinagar. Their trip aims to energise the party's base ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with plans for in-depth meetings with local leaders and workers.