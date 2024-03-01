Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's rally in West Bengal; Kejriwal govt to table Delhi economic survey today
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to launch projects in West Bengal and Jharkhand, including Visakh Refinery Modernization Project worth ₹26,264 crore.
Top Events of the Day: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal, and Jharkhand today to launch multiple development projects worth over ₹22,200 crore, he is set to inaugurate the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP), which is being carried out by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).