Top Events of the Day: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal, and Jharkhand today to launch multiple development projects worth over ₹22,200 crore, he is set to inaugurate the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP), which is being carried out by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

This project aims to modernize and boost capacity at the Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of ₹26,264 crore.

Here are the top events for the day:

PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Jharkhand today to launch multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2 to launch multiple development projects worth over ₹22,200 crore, a visit which becomes politically significant as well as it comes amid the BJP's sharp attack on the state government over the Sandeshkhali issue.

Meanwhile, Livemint reported that officials with knowledge of the developments said Modi will also inaugurate the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) on the same day.

The project is being executed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to modernize and enhance capacity at Visakh Refinery at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh at an investment of ₹26,264 crore. “The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation of numerous development projects worth over ₹35,700 core in Jharkhand too on March 1," the statement added.

Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March 1

Russia announced a six-month prohibition on gasoline exports effective from March 1, aimed at stabilizing prices amidst heightened demand from both consumers and farmers.

The measure also intends to facilitate refinery maintenance in the country, which ranks as the world's second-largest oil exporter. The ban, initially disclosed by Russia's RBC news outlet, received confirmation from a spokesperson representing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees Russia's extensive energy sector as a key figure in President Vladimir Putin's administration.

Kejriwal government to table Delhi Economic Survey today

Today, the Kejriwal government is scheduled to present the Delhi Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2023-2024 in the Legislative Assembly. Atishi, the Delhi Finance Minister, will be responsible for tabling the report.

Alongside this presentation, the Assembly will also deliberate on the issue of the "Demolition of Houses of the Poor across Delhi by Central Agencies like DDA, ASI, LNDO, and Railways," as indicated in the List of Business mentioned in the Delhi Legislative Assembly circular.

Moreover, the budget session of the Delhi assembly commenced on February 15, 2024, with the Lieutenant Governor delineating the policies, programs, and accomplishments of the AAP-led Delhi government in various sectors such as education, health, transport, social welfare, and infrastructure.

UP set to commence wheat procurement at MSP today

The food ministry has set a modest goal for wheat procurement during the 2024-25 rabi marketing season, aiming to acquire between 30 to 32 million tonnes.

The lower target has been fixed despite the Ministry of Agriculture hoping for a record wheat production of 114-115 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June), PTI reported.

As per reports, Uttar Pradesh plans to commence wheat procurement from March 1, with an estimated procurement target of approximately 60 lakh tonnes. Meanwhile, procurement activities in Rajasthan and Bihar are scheduled to begin on March 10 and March 15, respectively. In Madhya Pradesh, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations are set to start from March 22, whereas in Punjab and Haryana, procurement will commence from April 1.

Odisha Congress set to unveil first list of candidates today

In a bid to gain an advantage over the BJD and BJP in the state, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) plans to unveil its initial list of 70 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by March 1.

Free electricity in Telangana from today

Under the Gruha Jyoti scheme, the Telangana government is embarking on a journey for its residents with a 'free electricity' initiative set to roll out on March 1.

Through this program, more than 83 lakh households in Telangana are poised to receive the invaluable privilege of free electricity for up to 200 units per month, significantly alleviating the financial burden on qualifying residents.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations begins in Jamnagar

According to media sources, the pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Noteworthy personalities such as pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and American singer-songwriter J Brown have already arrived in Jamnagar to partake in the three-day festivities.

Check other important events here:

UAE: First Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi set to open for public on March 1

NASA schedules coverage for the agency's SpaceX Crew-8 Launch today.

Punjab Assembly's budget session is to take place from March 1 to March 15.

Delhi Court extends judicial custody of accused in Parliament security breach case until March 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

