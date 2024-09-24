Top events of the day: PM Modi wraps up US visit, Northern Arc Capital IPO to list, Biden’s UNGA address, and more

Top events of the day: As world leaders converge at the United Nations, global attention focuses on President Joe Biden's address to the General Assembly. The speech comes amid ongoing international conflicts and climate concerns, setting the tone for multilateral cooperation. Meanwhile, other notable events unfold across the globe: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes a significant US visit, Singapore prepares for a high-profile corruption trial, and two asteroids make a close pass by Earth.

Joe Biden to address UNGA US President Joe Biden is set to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York today. In his speech, Biden is expected to highlight his administration’s priorities on international cooperation, focusing on economic growth, human rights, and global security concerns. As world leaders face pressing global challenges, including conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, Biden’s address will play a crucial role in shaping the discourse on global stability and climate action. The address comes amid the ongoing “Summit of the Future,” which is tackling urgent issues including the risk of wider conflict in the Middle East.

Recently, the General Assembly passed the 42-page “Pact of the Future,” aimed at addressing these challenges. The successful implementation of the document hinges on the cooperation of 193 member nations.

PM Modi wraps up US visit Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his three-day visit to the United States today and is set to return to India. During his trip, Modi attended the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. The discussions at the summit focused on global and regional security concerns.

Modi’s time in New York included an address to the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum, where he emphasized the growing relationship between India and the US, particularly in advanced technology sectors. He also met with top CEOs, including Google’s Sundar Pichai, to discuss future collaborations in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors.

Singapore prepares for major corruption trial Singapore is gearing up for one of its most high-profile corruption trials in decades, as former transport minister S Iswaran faces 35 charges, including receiving gifts as a public servant and obstructing justice. The trial, which starts today, involves allegations of Iswaran accepting more than 400,000 Singapore dollars in gifts from two businessmen, including Malaysian billionaire Ong Beng Seng, a key figure in bringing the Formula One (F1) race to Singapore.

Iswaran, who resigned from his office earlier this year, denies the charges in a letter to then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. This case marks the first time in nearly 40 years that a political officeholder in Singapore faces such a trial.

Two asteroids to pass Earth today Two asteroids, Asteroid 2024 RO11 and Asteroid 2020 GE, are set to pass near Earth today. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has assured that both asteroids will safely glide by the planet.

Asteroid 2024 RO11, measuring approximately 120 feet in diameter, will pass at a distance of 4.58 million miles from Earth. Meanwhile, Asteroid 2020 GE, smaller at 26 feet in diameter, will pass by at a distance of 410,000 miles, just beyond the Moon’s orbit.

SC to hear pleas in West Bengal school jobs row The Supreme Court of India will hear petitions today regarding the West Bengal government's challenge to a Calcutta High Court order that nullified the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff due to alleged irregularities in the hiring process.

Earlier, the Supreme Court provided temporary relief, allowing the staff to retain their positions while investigations continued. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted permission to further investigate the matter, with a focus on potential involvement by state cabinet members.

Amit Shah to begin Maharashtra visit Union Home Minister Amit Shah is starting his two-day visit to Maharashtra today, where he will meet BJP workers and finalise seat-sharing arrangements with the Shiv Sena and NCP for the upcoming state Assembly elections.