The world will witness various political, judicial, sports, financial, and educational events today, March 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Lok Sabha poll campaign in North Karnataka from Dharwad on Tuesday. He will also address a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Salem on the same day. In another development, the Supreme Court of India will hear a cluster of pleas over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case. Take a look at the top events of the day below,