The world will witness various political, judicial, sports, financial, and educational events today, March 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Lok Sabha poll campaign in North Karnataka from Dharwad on Tuesday. He will also address a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Salem on the same day. In another development, the Supreme Court of India will hear a cluster of pleas over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case. Take a look at the top events of the day below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad to garner support for NDA candidates contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

- PM Modi will also kickstart the NDA's Lok Sabha campaign in North Karnataka from Dharwad constituency on Tuesday. He will hold a public rally and interact with party workers here.

- The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Salem today, as a part of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

- Tata Steel Board will meet on Tuesday to consider fundraising through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, the company said in an official statement.

- Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli is expected to attend the RCB Unbox event in Karnataka today. The batter reached Bengaluru on Monday.

- The Supreme Court of India will hear the petitions challenging the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 19.

- The top court will also hear BRS leader K Kavitha's plea against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the Delhi excise policy case today.

- The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the Congress manifesto on Tuesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are also expected to attend the meeting.

- The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, challenging a Delhi High Court order that refused him to grant bail in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam.

- US President Joe Biden will begin his visit to Las Vegas and Reno before traveling to Phoenix on March 19 and 20.

- Majnu-Ka-Tila's Pakistani Hindu refugees are requested to appear at the Delhi High Court on or after March 19 to complete the citizenship registration process.

- As the team gets ready for the 2024 Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore may change their name to follow in the footsteps of the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

- The National Para-Badminton Championship will commence in Jamshedpur today. Around 300 para-athletes from across India will participate in the four-day championship.

- Asia's largest Tulip Garden will open on March 19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

