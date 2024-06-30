Top Events of the Day: PM Modi’s ’Mann Ki Baat’ resumes; RBI’s compliance dashboard deadline and more

Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' resumes post-election break. Sunita Kejriwal will address a rally in Haryana to kickstart the AAP campaign. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is set to become Indian Army Chief. RBI's compliance dashboard deadline for banks and NBFCs. Maharashtra CM orders clearing of pending farmer compensation.

PM Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ resumes today After a hiatus due to the election period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', is set to resume on June 30. The broadcast provides a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation on various issues and share his thoughts and perspectives.

Sunita Kejriwal to address Haryana rally Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will address a rally in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, on June 30. This event marks the beginning of the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections. AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta noted that her address aims to boost the morale of the party cadre.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to assume role as Indian Army Chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will take over as the next Chief of the Indian Army on June 30, succeeding General Manoj Pande. Lt Gen Dwivedi's appointment comes after the completion of Gen Pande's 26-month tenure, marking a significant leadership transition in the Indian Army.

Compliance dashboard deadline for Banks and NBFCs today As per the Reserve Bank of India's directive, banks and NBFCs must implement a unified compliance monitoring dashboard by June 30, 2024. This move aims to enhance regulatory oversight and ensure that all regulated entities adhere to compliance standards effectively.

