Top Events of The Day: PM Modi's rallies in Jalore, Banswara, UPSC CDS Exam, PBKS vs GT IPL match and more
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified his campaign trail, hitting the stages in Jalore and Banswara, stirring the political atmosphere as the Lok Sabha elections heat up. Simultaneously, academic and career aspirations will peak as thousands download their admit cards for the UPSC CDS-1 Exam set for today. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the serene Thiruvananthapuram airport will witness a temporary but culturally significant pause, accommodating the revered Painkuni Arattu procession. In the realm of sports, the IPL continues to thrill, with a clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans slated for this evening. This day encapsulates the dynamic and diverse facets of life in India, from the scorching heatwaves in Odisha affecting daily life to the strategic electoral movements in key constituencies.