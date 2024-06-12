Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a significant roadshow in Bhubaneswar on June 12. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, leader of Telugu Desam Party, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah expected to attend.

PM Modi’s Bhubaneswar roadshow, rescheduled swearing-in ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a massive roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on June 12 to express his gratitude to the people of the state. In a significant development, the grand swearing-in ceremony for Odisha's new Chief Minister, following the BJP's electoral victory, has been rescheduled to June 12, 2024, instead of the originally planned June 10. Additionally, the crucial BJP legislative party meeting, initially set for June 10, is now likely to take place on June 11. PM Modi will attend several important meetings on Monday, leading to the postponement of the oath-taking ceremony, as confirmed by BJP spokesperson Jatin Mohanty.

Centre Targets Improved Fiscal Deficit Goals The central government aims to surpass its fiscal consolidation targets for the current and next fiscal years, driven by increased revenues and cautious spending. According to insiders, the interim budget presented in February had set fiscal deficit targets at 5.1% for FY25 and 4.5% for FY26, but officials expect to exceed these targets barring any unforeseen developments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Odisha's New Chief Minister to be sworn in Amid speculation about the identity of Odisha's new Chief Minister, the swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP-led government in the state has been rescheduled to June 12, 2024. BJP leaders Jatin Mohanty and Vijaypal Singh Tomar confirmed the date change and announced that grand preparations are underway for the event at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the Telugu Desam Party, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, 2024. Several dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend the ceremony, marking a significant political event in the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Wayanad, Kerala on June 12. His visit follows a decisive victory in the Wayanad constituency during the recent Lok Sabha elections, where he defeated CPI candidate Annie Raja by a margin of 364,422 votes. Speculations abound regarding whether Gandhi will retain the Wayanad seat or return to Raebareli, a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supreme Court adjourns Delhi water crisis hearing The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on the Delhi government's plea for surplus water from Haryana to June 12. A vacation bench criticized the Delhi government for procedural errors in their petition, stressing the importance of addressing the capital's water crisis. The bench, comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna B Varale, emphasized the need for precision in legal submissions and warned against taking court proceedings lightly.

