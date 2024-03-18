Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore, NCLAT to hear challenges against Zee-Sony merger and more
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy day with a public rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga and a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court will hear the plea of the six disqualified Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, while the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear challenges against the Zee-Sony merger in Maharashtra. The Congress party is expected to announce candidates for the remaining 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Meanwhile, nine BJP MLAs in Himachal Pradesh will have to file a reply for creating a ruckus in the House.