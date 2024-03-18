Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule today, starting with a public rally in Karnataka's Shivamogga, followed by a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the NCLAT will be addressing challenges related to the Zee-Sony merger in Maharashtra

Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy day with a public rally in Karnataka’s Shivamogga and a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court will hear the plea of the six disqualified Congress MLAs from Himachal Pradesh, while the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will hear challenges against the Zee-Sony merger in Maharashtra. The Congress party is expected to announce candidates for the remaining 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Meanwhile, nine BJP MLAs in Himachal Pradesh will have to file a reply for creating a ruckus in the House. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka: PM Modi will address a public rally in Shivamogga — Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections in Shivamogga on Monday, March 18, the BJP state unit said on Sunday. This comes two days after his first election meeting in Karnataka, which was held in Kalaburagi, the home turf of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

TN: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Coimbatore — The Madras High Court on Friday allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Coimbatore, scheduled for March 18, after the state government denied permission, citing various reasons, including security risk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra: NCLAT to hear challenges against Zee-Sony merger on March 18 — On February 23, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) postponed the hearing of petitions contesting the approval of the Zee-Sony merger to March 18, as per Moneycontrol.

IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship, and Axis Trusteeship contested the ruling of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued in August, which granted legal approval for the merger.

SC to hear plea of 6 disqualified Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh: On Monday, the Supreme Court will convene to hear the plea of six disqualified rebel legislators from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, as byelections have been announced for their constituencies. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, acting as the tribunal’s chairman, disqualified them under the anti-defection law for contravening the party whip and voting in favour of the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate on February 27. The legislators in question are Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret), and Devinder Kumar (Kutlehar). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LS polls—Cong to announce candidates for remaining 18 seats in MP: On March 18, the Congress party is slated to unveil its nominees for the remaining 18 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh for the forthcoming elections. State party president Jitu Patwari confirmed that the final list of candidates for these 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be disclosed by Congress on the same day. Previously, Congress had revealed its candidates for ten Lok Sabha seats in MP.

BCCI’s Apex Council to decide on collaboration of state associations with foreign boards: The BCCI is set to bar state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body.

The decision will be taken at the board’s Apex Council meeting on March 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Startup Mahakumbh’ to start at Bharat Mandapam from Mar 18: The three-day event, Startup Mahakumbh, commencing on Monday at New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, is seen as a pivotal moment for India’s startup ecosystem as it emerges onto the global stage, as per Business Standard.

Dharavi redevelopment: Survey for identifying rehabilitation eligibility to start Mar 18: The survey conducted by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), led by the Adani Group, will commence to gather data from informal tenement residents of Dharavi. The collected data will be utilised by the state government to establish eligibility criteria for rehabilitation as part of the proposed redevelopment project, as per Economic Times.

Himachal: Nine BJP MLAs asked to file their reply for creating ruckus in House — The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has issued show-cause notices to nine BJP MLAs for allegedly creating a ruckus in the House on February 28. They have been told to file their replies by March 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEET-MDS to be conducted on March 18 as SC rejects plea to postpone exams: On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed an application by dentists seeking to postpone the NEET-MDS post-graduate dental entrance examination scheduled for Monday, March 18. This decision came after dentists sought parity with the conduct of the NEET-PG post-graduate medical examination scheduled for July 7.

Goa-based airline FLY91 to start commercial services from March 18: Regional airline FLY91 will start commercial services on March 18 and flights to Lakshadweep in April.

The Goa-based carrier, which will have a fleet of 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircraft, has raised USD 25 million and plans to connect 50 cities in 5 years, its MD and CEO Manoj Chacko said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TANCET 2024 final answer key to be released on March 18: Anna University is set to unveil the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024, today, March 18. Upon its release, students can access the final answer key on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

HONOR Magic6 Ultimate Edition will launch on March 18: The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition, along with the Honor Magic 6 RSR version and the Honor MagicBook Pro 16, will launch today, March 18, in China. The company has unveiled the design of the forthcoming handset and teased its colour options. Furthermore, certain specifications of the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition have been disclosed to potential buyers. As per the latest information, the brand-new device is scheduled to be released on March 18.

Bill Gates will address CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, March 18-22: CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 22 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. For additional details and delegate registration, please visit www.ceraweek.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Audi Q6 E-Tron set for debut on March 18: The upcoming debut of the Audi Q6 e-tron is causing considerable excitement, indicating that the German automaker has meticulously crafted an electric SUV poised to excel on multiple fronts. Audi has officially announced that the Q6 e-tron is scheduled for its global unveiling on March 18, 2024. Developed in partnership with Porsche and constructed on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, this electric SUV will represent the eighth EV released by Audi in the international market.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!