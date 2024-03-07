Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's Srinagar visit, Congress CEC meeting, India vs England 5th Test match and more
Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to address public rally in Srinagar for 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme on March 7. Congress CEC meeting on March 7 to finalize candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge.
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today i.e. on March 7 and will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme. In another news, the first meeting of Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held at 6 pm today to decide candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. In Karnataka, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has warned the water tanker owners in the state saying that the government would seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7.