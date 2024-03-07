Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today i.e. on March 7 and will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme. In another news, the first meeting of Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held at 6 pm today to decide candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. In Karnataka, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has warned the water tanker owners in the state saying that the government would seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check out all the Top Events of the Day PM Modi to visit Srinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on March 7 address a public rally in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Kashmir Valley since his government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories in August 2019. The 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' public rally will be held in Bakshi Stadium of Srinagar in the afternoon. "At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will reach Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, where he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. Read more here

Congress CEC to decide candidates on March 7, says Jairam Ramesh The first meeting of Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held at 6 pm on March 7. The meeting will decide candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, said Jairam Ramesh, Congress party's general secretary in-charge, communications in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the committee also includes former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and T S Singhdeo, among others. Read more here

Water tanker registration for tanker owners ends today Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has warned the water tanker owners in the state that the government would seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7. While addressing a press conference on Monday at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office, on the looming water crisis in Bengaluru, Deputy CM had said, "Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10%, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline." The private water tankers are charging anywhere between ₹500 to ₹2000 per tanker. He said that the authorities would talk to the Association and fix a standard price.

India vs England 5th Test Match today in Dharamshala India will take on England on March 7 in the fifth Test Match to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30am IST. India already have the upper hand in the five-match Test series with a 3-1 lead. The Test match in Dharamshala is expected to be another high-octane contest as Team India will be looking to end the series 4-1 up, while England skipper Ben Stokes has admitted that "3-2 sounds better than 3-1 or 4-1". However, fans might be a little worried as the rain threat looms large over the Test match. According to Accuweather, there is a 94 percent chance of rain, with a 15 percent chance of thunderstorms on Day 1. Read more here

Kerala to launch India's first govt-owned OTT platform today Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to launch Kerela's OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on Thursday, March 7, at 9:30 am. The state is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace. The CSpace OTT platform is poised to debut today and aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content especially tailored for the masses. Meabwhile, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside. This marks India's first government-backed OTT platform. Read more here

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Gujarat today The Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Gujarat's Dahod district from Rajasthan today amid desertions by some key state unit leaders of the party. Former state Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia and ex-working president of the state unit Ambarish Der joined the BJP on Tuesday. In further embarrassment on Wednesday, party MLA Arvind Ladani resigned and announced that he would be joining the ruling party. The 6,700-km 'Manipur to Mumbai' yatra would be covering a distance of more than 400 km in Gujarat in four days before proceeding to Maharashtra where it would conclude. It will enter Jhalod taluka of Dahod district around 3 pm on March 7, a Congress functionary said.

Elephant safaris at Kaziranga park to remain shut from 7-9 March amid PM Modi's visit In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the national park on March 8 and 9. He is expected to arrive at the park on March 8 evening and will stay at night. On 9 March, PM Modi plans to unveil the bronze statue of height 125 feet world renowned Ahom general Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat. Read more here

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address five rallies in Dharashiv district on March 7-8 Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will be in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district on March 7 and 8, and address five rallies during his visit. The party's Member of Parliament from Dharashiv, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, said on X that Thackeray will address rallies at five locations in the central Maharashtra district during his two-day visit. The former Chief Minister will address three rallies -- at Ausa, Umerga and Tuljapur on Thursday followed by two at Kalamb and Bhum on Friday.

