PM Modi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh: May 16-17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of rallies in Uttar Pradesh on May 16 and May 17, the BJP spokesman announced.

On May 16, Modi will address rallies in Jaunpur and Azamgarh. The Jaunpur rally will also encompass the Machhlishahr parliamentary seat, while the Azamgarh rally will target consolidating the party's position in both Azamgarh and Lalganj seats. Notably, BJP lost Azamgarh, Lalganj, and Jaunpur to the SP-BSP alliance in the 2019 elections but narrowly secured Machhlishahr by just 181 votes.

F&O Ban List: Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, and more

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, twelve stocks, including Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises, and ZEE, are banned from trading under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), leading to their ban.

IPL Match Preview: SRH vs GT on May 16

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

Vedanta's fundraising plans on May 16

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd is considering raising funds through equity shares or other methods like a further public offer (FPO) or rights issue. The decision will be finalised during the company's board meeting on May 16, it said in an exchange filing.

NEET PG 2024 correction window closes today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 today. Candidates can edit their application details on the official website, natboard.edu.in, until the end of the day.

State of emergency in New Caledonia amid violent protests

France has declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia following violent protests against electoral reforms that resulted in the deaths of a police officer and three others. New Caledonia, a French territory near Australia, has seen escalating tensions over Paris' role in the region. The government has called for calm amidst the unrest.

IBM to create 800 AI jobs in Ireland

IBM has announced plans to create up to 800 new jobs in Ireland, focusing on developing advanced AI-driven software. This represents the largest job creation announcement in Ireland's multinational sector this year. IBM, already a major employer in Ireland with 3,000 employees, will add roles in research, development, digital sales, and consulting.

Windfall tax on petroleum crude oil cut

India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹5,700 per metric ton from ₹8,400 with effect from May 16, Reuters reported.

