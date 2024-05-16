Top events of the day: PM Modi's UP rallies, SRH vs GT IPL match, Vedanta's FPO, NEET PG correction window and more
Top events of the day: PM Modi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh, IBM's plan to add 800 jobs in Ireland, and Vedanta's upcoming board meeting to discuss fundraising are among today's highlights. The NEET PG 2024 correction window ends today, May 16.
Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address key rallies in Uttar Pradesh and IBM announces a significant job expansion in Ireland, adding 800 AI-related positions. Vedanta is considering raising funds through the issue of equity shares, and NEET PG 2024's correction window closes today. France declares a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violent protests.