Top Events of the Day: PM to inaugurate underwater metro service, Bajaj Auto share buyback, farmers' protest and more
Top events of the day: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever underwater metro tunnel built in Kolkata; Farmers' will resume protest today; Bajaj Auto share buyback will open on March 6, and more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (6 March) will be inaugurating India's first underwater Metro section in Kolkata. Besides, the H-1B visa registration will begin today. Bajaj Auto share buyback programme will open on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message