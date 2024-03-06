Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (6 March) will be inaugurating India's first underwater Metro section in Kolkata. Besides, the H-1B visa registration will begin today. Bajaj Auto share buyback programme will open on Wednesday.

Kolkata: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s 1st-ever underwater metro service on Wed

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever underwater metro tunnel built in Kolkata on March 6, 2024. The metro tunnel built under the Hooghly River is part of the Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor—spanning a distance of 16.6 kilometres—and connects Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.

Delhi Chalo protest: Farmers to march to Delhi on March 6

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday announced that they will resume their march to the national capital on March 6 (Wednesday). The protesting farmers will also be blocking the rail tracks across the country on March 10 (Sunday).

US visa news: H-1B process to begin from 6 March. 10 important points to know

H-1B visa application submission procedure for the fiscal year 2025 would begin on March 6.

Bajaj Auto buyback for raising up to ₹ 4,000 crore to open on March 6

Bajaj Auto share buyback for raising up to ₹4,000 crore will open on March 6 and close on March 13.

The buyback entitlement for the reserved category is set at 7 shares for every 27 shares held on the record date. For the general category, the buyback entitlement is set at 1 share for every 82 shares held on the record date.

Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G price leaked online ahead of March 6 India launch

The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are all set to launch in India on March 6, and are likely to bring more competition to the sub- ₹25,000 price segment. According to a leak, Realme 12 5G could be priced at ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The leak also suggested that the upcoming mid-range smartphone could be available Woodland Green and Twilight Purple colours in India.

