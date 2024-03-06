Hello User
Top Events of the Day: PM to inaugurate underwater metro service, Bajaj Auto share buyback, farmers' protest and more

Top Events of the Day: PM to inaugurate underwater metro service, Bajaj Auto share buyback, farmers' protest and more

Livemint

  • Top events of the day: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever underwater metro tunnel built in Kolkata; Farmers' will resume protest today; Bajaj Auto share buyback will open on March 6, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (6 March) will be inaugurating India's first underwater Metro section in Kolkata. Besides, the H-1B visa registration will begin today. Bajaj Auto share buyback programme will open on Wednesday.

Check out the other top headlines:

Kolkata: PM Modi to inaugurate India’s 1st-ever underwater metro service on Wed

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever underwater metro tunnel built in Kolkata on March 6, 2024. The metro tunnel built under the Hooghly River is part of the Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor—spanning a distance of 16.6 kilometres—and connects Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.

Delhi Chalo protest: Farmers to march to Delhi on March 6

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday announced that they will resume their march to the national capital on March 6 (Wednesday). The protesting farmers will also be blocking the rail tracks across the country on March 10 (Sunday).

US visa news: H-1B process to begin from 6 March. 10 important points to know

H-1B visa application submission procedure for the fiscal year 2025 would begin on March 6.

Bajaj Auto buyback for raising up to 4,000 crore to open on March 6

Bajaj Auto share buyback for raising up to 4,000 crore will open on March 6 and close on March 13.

The buyback entitlement for the reserved category is set at 7 shares for every 27 shares held on the record date. For the general category, the buyback entitlement is set at 1 share for every 82 shares held on the record date.

Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G price leaked online ahead of March 6 India launch

The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are all set to launch in India on March 6, and are likely to bring more competition to the sub- 25,000 price segment. According to a leak, Realme 12 5G could be priced at 18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The leak also suggested that the upcoming mid-range smartphone could be available Woodland Green and Twilight Purple colours in India.

