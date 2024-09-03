Top events of the day: Premier Energies listing, PM Modi’s visit to Brunei, Singapore, and more

Top events of the day: Today's headlines feature a mix of domestic and international developments. Premier Energies is set to make a splash on the stock market with its highly anticipated listing. On the diplomatic front, Prime Minister Modi starts a three-day visit to Brunei and Singapore today. A TMC student wing activist has been suspended in connection with the tragic RG Kar rape and murder case.

Premier Energies to be listed Premier Energies Ltd, a leading solar cell and solar panel manufacturer, will make its stock market debut on September 3, following a successful initial public offering (IPO). The IPO, which garnered significant interest from investors, officially concluded on August 29, with shares now listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

PM Modi to begin visit to Brunei and Singapore Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a historic three-day visit to Brunei and Singapore, starting today (September 3). The visit, marking the first bilateral engagement by an Indian Prime Minister in Brunei, coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Arvind Kejriwal’s custody in Excise Policy Case Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody ends today, September 3, in a corruption case related to the excise scam.

TMC Student Wing Member suspended The Trinamool Congress' (TMC) student wing has suspended an activist following allegations that he was present in a state-run hospital room where a woman doctor’s body was found. A brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor occurred at RG Kar Hospital on August 9 triggering outrage across the nation.