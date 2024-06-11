Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi to begin ’Dhanyawaad Yatra’, FOMC to convene 2-day meet, Tata Motors Dividend, more

Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will speak at a thanksgiving event in Amethi, UP, coinciding with the start of Congress's 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' in the state. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee convenes a high-level meeting, while a Jharkhand court summons Rahul Gandhi for a defamation case. The north-bound section of Mumbai's coastal road opens to motorists, and Punjab begins a two-week campaign to eliminate child labour.

Top Stocks to Watch: Ex-Dividend Trading Shares of Asian Paints Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd DVR will be in the spotlight as they trade ex-dividend today.

FOMC to convene 2-days meeting today The United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin its two-day monetary policy meeting on June 11, with the announcement of their decisions expected on June 12.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to Address Public Meeting in Amethi Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a thanksgiving public meeting in Himachal Ka Purwa, Amethi, celebrating the party's significant victories in the region.

Congress Launches 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh Following a remarkable performance in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has announced a 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' from June 11-15, covering all 403 assembly constituencies to thank supporters and honor community members with copies of the Constitution.

CM Mamata Banerjee to Convene Administrative Meeting in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a high-level administrative review meeting at Nabanna to accelerate the implementation of various schemes promised during her Lok Sabha election campaign.

Odisha BJP Legislature Party Meeting The Odisha BJP legislature party will convene today to elect the chief minister, with the new government set to take the oath on June 12. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will attend as observers.