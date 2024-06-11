Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi to begin ’Dhanyawaad Yatra’, FOMC to convene 2-day meet, Tata Motors Dividend, more

Top Events of the Day: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will speak at a thanksgiving event in Amethi, UP, coinciding with the start of Congress's 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' in the state. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee convenes a high-level meeting, while a Jharkhand court summons Rahul Gandhi for a defamation case. The north-bound section of Mumbai's coastal road opens to motorists, and Punjab begins a two-week campaign to eliminate child labour.
Also Read | Dividend stocks: Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Jindal Saw among 6 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Shares of Asian Paints Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, Kriti Nutrients Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd DVR will be in the spotlight as they trade ex-dividend today.
The United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin its two-day monetary policy meeting on June 11, with the announcement of their decisions expected on June 12.
Also Read | On this day: Key events on June 11, from China’s Yellow River flood in 1938 to first two-wheeler’s demonstration in 1817
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a thanksgiving public meeting in Himachal Ka Purwa, Amethi, celebrating the party's significant victories in the region.
Also Read | Narendra Modi 3.0: ‘No unnecessary statement, speak only when...,’ what PM directed ministers in 1st Cabinet meet
Following a remarkable performance in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has announced a 'Dhanyawaad Yatra' from June 11-15, covering all 403 assembly constituencies to thank supporters and honor community members with copies of the Constitution.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a high-level administrative review meeting at Nabanna to accelerate the implementation of various schemes promised during her Lok Sabha election campaign.
The Odisha BJP legislature party will convene today to elect the chief minister, with the new government set to take the oath on June 12. Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will attend as observers.
After a strong showing in the Assembly elections, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party will meet today under the leadership of TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to be elected as the leader and take the oath as Chief Minister on June 12.