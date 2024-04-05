Top Events of the Day: The central bank is set to announce the conclusion of three days monetary policy committee meeting today. Meanwhile, Congress will be sharing its Lok Sabha Election manifesto.

· RBI to announce policy rates April 5

· LS polls 2024: Congress to announce its election manifesto in Delhi. 'right to employment' may feature

· Haridwar: BJP chief JP Nadda to visit Maya Devi Temple, to take part in a roadshow

· LS polls: EC to brainstorm municipal commissioners, dist. election officers of 11 states

· AP: BJP state president D. Purandeswari to launch her campaign Apr 5

· Uttarakhand: Vice President Dhankhar to visit Dehradun, Mussoorie Apr 5

· Kerala: The scrutiny of 290 nomination papers for LS polls to take place Apr 5

· LS polls: Kharge, Sonia & Rahul Gandhi to address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad

· DJB funds row: SC agrees to hear AAP's plea on Friday, April 5

· Rajasthan: Voters above 85 yrs, divyang can vote from Apr 5 to 13 in 1st phase of LS polling

· Telangana: KCR likely to tour Karimnagar, Rajanna-Siricilla districts

· Telangana: BJP Kisan Morcha to protest against anti-farmer policies of the state govt

· CTET 2024 Registration last date Apr 5

· Karnataka to experience dry weather, heat wave conditions till Apr 5

· Indian Railways: Chennai-Mysuru route to have 2 daily Vande Bharat train services from Apr 5

· Indiabulls Real Estate board to meet on Apr 5

· US: Labor Department to release employment data for March

