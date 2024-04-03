Top Events of the Day: RBI MPC, JP Nadda's public meeting in Pithoragarh, Bharti Hexacom IPO and more
Major events will unfold across the country today. BJP President JP Nadda will hold a public meeting in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will begin its three-day review meeting. Bharti Hexacom's IPO is set to open for subscription, while Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Toyota Taisor.