Major events will unfold across the country today. BJP President JP Nadda will hold a public meeting in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will begin its three-day review meeting. Bharti Hexacom's IPO is set to open for subscription, while Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Toyota Taisor.

Uttarakhand-JP Nadda's public meeting in Pithoragarh, Vikasnagar: BJP President JP Nadda will address a public meeting in Pithoragarh and Vikasnagar in Dehradun district on April 3. He will follow it up with a roadshow and a meeting with the Sant Samaj (saints and seers) in Haridwar on April 4.

RBI MPC to review the monetary policy Apr 3-5: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to start its initial meeting of the new financial year on April 3 to deliberate on policy rates and stance. The decision resulting from this meeting is slated to be announced on April 5.

Bharti Hexacom IPO to open on April 3: Bharti Hexacom's IPO opens for subscription today, April 3 (Wednesday), and closes on April 5 (Friday). Investors can bid for shares within the price band of ₹542 to ₹570 per share (face value ₹5). The company, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, successfully secured ₹1,924 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The minimum investment amount is ₹14,820 (for 26 shares), with subsequent bids in multiples of 26 shares.

Japan’s Okinawa gets hit by 7.5 magnitude earthquake: A powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan on April 3, 2024. Authorities in Japan immediately issued evacuation advisories for coastal areas and anticipated waves up to 3 meters high. In response, Okinawa's main airport suspended flights.

Maharashtra-Siti Networks bankruptcy case: NCLT hearing today- India's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear an application related to cable TV distributor Siti Networks' insolvency case today, April 3.

Rahul Gandhi will commence his poll campaign in Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to kickstart his election campaign in Wayanad, Kerala, on April 3. The day-long campaign will feature a significant roadshow and the filing of his nomination. According to party sources, Rahul will return on the same day and is expected to revisit the area. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) aims to make Rahul's roadshow a prominent event akin to the spectacle witnessed in 2019.

Election Commission to review seizure management: The Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, suggested that District Collectors effectively monitor the implementation and status of the 'Seizure Management System' as the Election Commission of India (ECI) plans to conduct a review meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police regarding the matter, as per The Hindu.

US Presidential elections: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win Connecticut, New York primaries; Wisconsin results awaited- Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary in New York, while Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in New York.

Toyota debuts Urban Cruiser Taisor, India's first Toyota launch of 2024: Toyota is revving up the Indian market with the Urban Cruiser Taisor, its smallest SUV ever for India. The Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will be unveiled on April 3. Expect price announcements and possibly even booking options today. Toyota has teased design tweaks to the Fronx, promising a distinct Taisor identity.

