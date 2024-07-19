Top events of the day: Reliance Ind, Wipro, JSW Steel Q1 results; CUET UG retest today; JP Nadda in Odisha, and more

Top Events of the Day: Several events are slated for today, July 19: Major companies will announce Q1 results, Sanstar's IPO opens, CUET UG retests begin, Arunachal Pradesh's budget session starts, Foreign Secretary visits Bhutan, Shivaji Maharaj's Tiger Claw returns, Jagannath Puri's 'Nidari Bije' takes place, and the India-Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match kicks off. Additionally, BJP President Nadda attends the BJP executive meeting in Odisha.

Q1 results to be announced Several major Indian companies are set to release their Q1 financial results on July 19. The list includes Reliance Industries, Wipro, JSW Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Union Bank of India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Oberoi Realty, Patanjali Foods, Nippon Life India Asset Management, One97 Communications (Paytm), Tejas Networks, CreditAccess Grameen, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Supreme Petrochem, PVR Inox, Jubilant Pharmova, Route Mobile, Avantel, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, RPG Life Sciences, BEML and Assets, Hawa Engineers, Swojas Energy Foods, Diggi Multitrade, Gujarat Lease Financing, and Aether Industries.

Sanstar IPO opens for subscription Sanstar’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday, July 19. Sanstar is one of India's leading manufacturers of plant-based speciality products and ingredient solutions for food, industrial, and animal nutrition applications. With an installed capacity of 3,63,000 tons annually, the company ranks fifth in India for maize-based speciality goods production. Sanstar operates two production facilities located in Gujarat (Kutch) and Maharashtra (Dhule), covering a combined area of 10.68 million square feet.

CUET UG retest scheduled The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a retest for over 1,000 candidates of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG on Friday, July 19. This retest follows grievances from students, including the distribution of question papers in languages not opted for by the candidates. The affected candidates are spread across six states.

Budget session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly The budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly will commence on Friday with a motion of thanks to the governor’s address. The annual financial statement for the 2024-25 fiscal year will be presented on July 24 by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolio. The session will conclude on July 26.

Foreign Secretary to visit Bhutan Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan starting Friday. This marks his first overseas trip since assuming his new role. In Thimphu, Misri will meet with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden, among others.

Shivaji Maharaj’s Tiger Claw to arrive in India The "Wagh Nakh" (Tiger Claw) used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Mughal General Afzal Khan will arrive in India from London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday for a three-year period. The artifact will be displayed at the Shivaji Museum in Satara, with a grand ceremony presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jagannath Puri’s ‘Nidari Bije’ The "Nidari Bije" event, a significant part of the grand Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, will take place on July 19, marking the culmination of the annual journey of the deities at Shri Jagannath Temple.

Women's Asia Cup 2024: India-Pakistan clash The Women's T20 Asia Cup will kick off with a highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan on July 19 in Dambulla. Hosts Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in their first game the following day.