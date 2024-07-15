Top Events of the Day: Tunwal E-Motors IPO launch, SpiceJet to review Q3 and Q4 results, and more

Top Events of the Day: Tunwal E-Motors will launch its IPO, nominations for the National Gopal Ratna Award 2024 will open, and the "Haryana Maange Hisab" campaign will kick off. SpiceJet will review its Q3 and Q4 financial results, the Supreme Court will hear KCR's plea, and registrations for XAT 2025 and CLAT 2025 will commence. Additionally, Delhi's PUC centers will shut down due to a rate hike dispute.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO to launch on July 15 Tunwal E-Motors, an electric vehicle manufacturing company, is set to open its IPO for subscription on July 15. Priced at ₹59 per share, the company aims to mobilize ₹115.64 crore. This IPO includes a fresh issue of 1.38 crore shares worth ₹81.72 crore and an offer-for-sale of 57.5 lakh shares worth ₹33.93 crore. The subscription period will close on July 18.

Nominations for National Gopal Ratna Award 2024 open on July 15 Starting July 15, nominations for the prestigious National Gopal Ratna Award 2024 will be accepted online through the National Award portal until August 31. The awards, presented on National Milk Day on November 26, recognise excellence in various categories related to the dairy sector, with monetary prizes ranging from two lakh to five lakh rupees.

'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign kicks off on July 15 Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda will launch the "Haryana Maange Hisab" campaign from Karnal on Monday. This initiative, discussed in a recent Congress party meeting, aims to scrutinise the ruling BJP's performance across 90 assembly segments, addressing issues such as unemployment, crime rates, and farmers' distress.

SpiceJet to review Q3 and Q4 results on July 15 SpiceJet's board will convene on July 15 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, and the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The struggling airline announced this meeting in an exchange filing on July 9.

Supreme Court to hear KCR's plea on July 15 The Supreme Court will hear a plea by BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao on July 15, challenging a Telangana High Court order that dismissed his petition against the formation of a commission to investigate alleged irregularities in the power sector during his tenure as Chief Minister. The case will be reviewed by a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra.

XAT 2025 registration opens on July 15 XLRI Jamshedpur will open online registrations for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 on July 15. Aspiring MBA candidates can apply on the official website, xatonline.com. The registration window will remain open until the last week of November.

CLAT 2025 registration begins on July 15 The Consortium of National Law Universities will start accepting applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on July 15. Candidates seeking admission to law programs at 22 National Law Universities and other participating institutes can apply through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Delhi PUC centers to close amid rate hike dispute Starting July 15, Pollution Under Control (PUC) centers in Delhi will shut down as petrol pump owners protest against a recent rate hike for pollution certificates. The Delhi government increased PUC charges after 13 years, with new rates ranging from ₹20 to ₹40, pending official notification.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G launches on July 15 The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, a new entry-level smartphone, will be launched in India on July 15. The device's details are available on its Amazon microsite, excluding the price, which will be revealed at the launch.