Top Events of the Week: Pune Porsche crash arrest, Lok Sabha elections 2024, Nifty all time high and more
Top Events this week: This week was marked by significant events across various sectors. In Pune, a tragic car crash involving a juvenile driver led to the arrest of his father, while a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway claimed seven lives. Legal troubles arose in Delhi as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary faced judicial custody. Kolkata braced for potential unrest with the imposition of Section 144. In the business world, Google made a substantial investment in Flipkart, and Citigroup called employees back to the office. Weather alerts dominated headlines with Cyclone Remal's impending landfall, and gold prices saw a dramatic decline amid Federal Reserve policies.