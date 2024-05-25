This week saw a series of impactful events making headlines. In Pune, the father of a juvenile involved in a fatal Porsche crash was arrested, and a severe bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi highway resulted in multiple casualties. Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, faced custody over an assault case.

Top Events this week: This week was marked by significant events across various sectors. In Pune, a tragic car crash involving a juvenile driver led to the arrest of his father, while a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway claimed seven lives. Legal troubles arose in Delhi as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary faced judicial custody. Kolkata braced for potential unrest with the imposition of Section 144. In the business world, Google made a substantial investment in Flipkart, and Citigroup called employees back to the office. Weather alerts dominated headlines with Cyclone Remal's impending landfall, and gold prices saw a dramatic decline amid Federal Reserve policies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile's Father Sent to Judicial Custody Vishal Agarwal, the father of a juvenile involved in a fatal car crash in Pune, has been sent to judicial custody until June 7. The incident, which occurred on May 19, resulted in the deaths of two software professionals. Agarwal, a real estate developer, was arrested on May 21 after absconding following the accident. The Porsche, driven by his minor son, struck the victims in Kalyani Nagar.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: All set for pitched capital battle as 7 Delhi seats vote in phase 6 today All eyes will be on Delhi, as seven seats in the national capital will go to the polls in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today, May 25.

Bus Accident on Ambala-Delhi National Highway: 7 Dead, 20 Injured A bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway in the early hours of May 24 resulted in seven deaths and 20 injuries. Dr. Kaushal Kumar from Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt confirmed the casualties, noting the accident occurred early in the morning.

Nifty 50 Hits 23,000 Mark for the First Time in Intraday Trade Nifty 50, the benchmark index of the Indian stock market, hit the coveted 23,000 mark for the first time in intraday trade on Friday, May 24. Nifty 50 opened at 22,930.75 against its previous close of 22,967.65 and rose by 0.3 percent to hit its fresh all-time high of 23,026.40.

SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad to play final with Knights on Sunday Chasing 176 runs, Rajasthan Royals failed to reach the target as they kept losing wickets and lost the match to Sunrisers by 36 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. RR could only manage to score only 139 runs after losing 7 wickets.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal's PS Sent to Judicial Custody Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was sent to four-day judicial custody until May 28. He faces accusations of misbehaving with AAP MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's residence. Following his police custody, he appeared in Tis Hazari court, leading to his judicial custody. The Delhi Police arrested Kumar on May 19 after Maliwal's complaint.

Kolkata Police Imposes Section 144 to Prevent Violent Demonstrations Starting May 28, Kolkata police will impose Section 144, prohibiting unlawful assembly in parts of the city for 60 days. The decision follows credible information suggesting potential violent demonstrations that could disrupt public peace.

Google Invests $350 Million in Flipkart Google has invested $350 million in Flipkart, valuing the e-commerce giant at $36 billion. Despite the significant cash transfer, Google will not receive a board seat at Flipkart, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Cyclone Remal Warning: IMD Issues Advisory Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall between the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts around midnight on May 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 25 morning, impacting the east-central region.

Citigroup Calls 600 Staffers Back to Office Full-Time Citigroup has instructed 600 U.S. employees, previously eligible for remote work, to return to the office full-time. This change aligns with regulatory requirements as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) reinstates pre-pandemic rules for monitoring workplaces, particularly in roles such as trading.

Gold Prices Drop $100 in Worst Weekly Dip in Six Months Gold prices fell significantly this week, shedding over $100 in value and heading for a three percent drop, the worst in six months. Despite a slight rise on May 24, spot gold and U.S. gold futures remained impacted by diminishing hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

