Top Events on April 17: India is all set to witness various political, financial, cultural, and sports events today. These events include PM Moldi's Lok Sabha campaign in northeastern region, Opposition's joint press conference to support Dolly Sharma, IPL 2024, Ram Navami celebration, and Q4 results of 10 companies. Take a look at these events below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll campaign in Assam and Tripura today for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled on seven phases beginning on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

- Top INDIA bloc leaders — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav — will hold a joint press conference in Ghaziabad today to support Congress' candidate Dolly Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- People across India will celebrate Ram Navami, the last day of Chaitra Navratri, on April 17 this year. The Indian stock market along with public and private banks will remain closed on the occasion of Ram Navami today. However, online banking services will remain available on Wednesday.

- As many as 10 companies including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Compay Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Gretex Corporate, DRA Consultants, KCL Infra Projects Ltd, Hardcastle & Waud Mfg.Co.Ltd, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, and Infomedia Press Ltd will announce their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 on April 17.

- Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, Wednesday, for the IPL 2024 match. Currently, GT are at number 6 on the points table after winning 3 out of 6 matches, while DC have won 2 out of 6 cricket matches and stand at number 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

