Top Events on April 24: PM Modi's LS rally in Bhopal, Amit Shah in Goa, second test flight of Gaganyaan, and more
Top Events on April 24: PM Modi's Lok Sabha election campaign in Bhopal, Amit Shah's poll rally in Goa, ISRO's second test flight of Gaganyaan mission, Nifty Next 50 index launch, and more.
Top Events of the Day: India is all set to witness various political, legal, scientific, and financial events including PM Modi's Lok Sabha election campaign in Bhopal, Amit Shah's poll rally in Goa, ISRO's second test flight of Gaganyaan mission, and ED's reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea today, April 24. Take a look at top events of the day in detail below,