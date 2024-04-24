Top Events of the Day: India is all set to witness various political, legal, scientific, and financial events including PM Modi's Lok Sabha election campaign in Bhopal, Amit Shah's poll rally in Goa, ISRO's second test flight of Gaganyaan mission, and ED's reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea today, April 24. Take a look at top events of the day in detail below,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public rallies in Sagar and Betul Lok Sabha constituencies along with a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today.

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in Chikkamagaluru and participate in Hubballi roadshow. Besides Karnataka, Shah will also address a public gathering in Goa for the Lok Sabha elections.

- Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will kickstart the poll campaign from Hinjili seat for the assembly elections today, Wednesday.

- Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will participate in a roadshow in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency. He will also address public meetings in Madikeri and Malpe of Udupi district.

- Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address a poll rally in Hanamkonda on April 24 for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases.

- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for its second test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on April 24, 2024.

- The Enforcement Directorate has been asked by the Supreme Court of India to file a reply on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin his visit to China from April 24.

- The National Stock Exchange will launch derivatives contracts for its widely followed Nifty Next 50 index on Wednesday, April 24.

- Bajaj Housing Finance board will meet on April 24 to discuss mandatory listing requirement.

- BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate M Madhavi Latha likely to submit her nomination for the general elections today.

- The Election Commission of India has announced repolling in eight polling stations of four assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

- The Supreme Court of India asked the National Medical Commission to share details of stipends paid to medical interns, residents today.

- Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan will attend Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award ceremony today.

