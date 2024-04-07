Top Events of the Day: India is all set to witness a series of important political and sports events including PM Modi's roadshow in Madhya Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, IPL matches in Lucknow, etc. Here's a list of top events of the day,

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Madhya Pradesh today, April 7. He will hold a 1.2-km long roadshow in the Jabalpur constituency. The roadshow will begin from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and culminate at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality on Sunday evening.

- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will sit on a fast on Sunday to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the AAP supremo on March 21. Currently, Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.

- BRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday moved a city court to urge to recall its order allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate her in Tihar jail. She was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on March 15.

- Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and Leh Apex Body (LAB) have decided to call off the border march on Sunday. In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, “Pashmina March achieves purpose before it starts... People of Ladakh have been fasting in protest for the last 32 days…The purpose of the Pashmina March was to highlight the plight of the Changpa nomadic tribes who are losing thousands of sq km of their land due to Chinese incursion in the north and our own corporates in the south. This purpose seems already fulfilled even before the march began."

- Amazon India will change its fee structures for sellers including shipping, referrals, and tech costs from April 7, Sunday. According to the notification, several categories will attract higher fees depending on the price of the product.

- The Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) on Sunday, April 7. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will take place Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!