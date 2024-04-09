Active Stocks
Top Events on April 9: PM Modi's roadshow in Vellore, Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in HC, farmer's rail roko and more

Top Events of the Day: PM Modi's roadshow in Vellore, Amit Shah's Lok Sabha polls campaign in Assam, Rajnath Singh's public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh, farmers' rail-roko protest, and more.

Top Events of the Day: PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore today.

Top Events of the Day: India is all set to witness a series of important political, judicial, and technological events today. These include PM Modi's Lok Sabha election campaigns in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh's public rallies, farmers protest, Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in Delhi HC, etc. Besides this, the nation will also celebrate Navratri and Ugadi on April 9. Take a look at top events of April 9 below, 

- Prime Minister will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Vellore as a part of Lok Sabha election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, April 9. On the other hand, he will also address public rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Tuesday. 

- The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will pass its order on a petition filed by jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases. He will address public rallies in Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Dibrugarh today. 

- Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also hold a public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai as a part of BJP's Lok Sabha polls campaign today. 

- NCP leader Sharad Pawar will name the candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat today. 

- The Supreme Court of India has sought the Centre's response to pleas calling for the stay on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules today, April 9. 

- The judicial remand of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the West Bengal ED attack case will end on April 9. 

- Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have declared rail-roko protest on April 9 near Shambhu border against the arrest of five farmers who were arrested during the Delhi chalo protests. 

- Other important events today are:

1) Maharashtra: Padwa Melava' (Gudi Padwa rally) of Raj Thackeray-led MNS April 9. 

2) Jind: Former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh to join Congress on April 9. 

3) Ban on 23 dog breeds: Delhi HC to hear all pleas against Centre's ban today. 

4) Heavy vehicles prohibited on Mumbai-Pune Expressway until April 9 due to intense heat. 

5) Air Asia to operate direct flight from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok from April 9. 

6) People across the nation will celebrate Chaitra Navratri as the nine-day Hindu festival begins today. 

7) Ugadi to be celebrated in South India. 

8) iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition in Desert Red coming to India April 9. 

Published: 09 Apr 2024, 06:44 AM IST
