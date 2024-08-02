Top Events on August 2: Ola IPO, SpiceJet hearing, India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, and more

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
August 2 marks an important event as Bhavish Aggarwal's Ols will open its IPO, NCLT will hear the SpiceJet plea, India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, all exams scheduled till August 2 postponed in Kerala due to Wayanad landslides, and President Droupadi Murmu will begin Governors' Conference on Friday. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- Ola, India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) maker's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Friday, August 2, and will close on Tuesday, August 6. The price band for the pure electric vehicle (EV) player's IPO has been fixed in the range of 72 to 76 per equity share with a face value of 10.

- The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked SpiceJet to file a response to the Engine Lease Finance (ELF) plea and directed the matter to be listed for hearing on August 2, 2024.

- K Kailashnathan will take oath as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor on August 2. Puducherry CM Rangasamy will present annual budget today.

- President Droupadi Murmu will chair a two-day Governors’ conference on August 2 and 3 in the national capital today.

- BRS Working President K Taraka Rama Rao has demanded that the state government fill the reservoirs within the Kaleshwaram project area in Telangana by August 2.

- The Delhi High Court called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi a joke and summoned the civic body commissioner, IO and DCP on August 2.

- Gautam Buddha Nagar has declared August 2 a local holiday after District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma cancelled the August 3 holiday for the Shivratri Jalabhishek of the month of Sawan.

- All PSC exams scheduled from July 31 to August 2 have been postponed in Kerala due to Wayanad landslides. The new schedule will be announced later.

- In Delhi, agricultural economists will hold a meeting from August 2 to 7.

- Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a public meeting with 30,000 government teachers at LB Stadium on Friday.

-The ODI series against Sri Lanka starts on August 2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

- Shillong will host the Durand Cup for the first time starting on August 2.

- Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Matthew, starrer Ulajh will hit theatres on August 2.

- Netflix has slated the premiere of Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli for August 2.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 07:01 AM IST
