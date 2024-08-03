Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Rahul Gandhi defamation case hearing, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more

Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Vedanta record date, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Vedanta record date, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more.
Top Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Vedanta record date, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more.

August 3 marks an important day with numerous business, political, and general events, including SBI's Q1 results, Vedanta's record date for shareholders, IMD's rainfall predictions for Telangana, and a hearing of a defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi. Take a look, 

- The State Bank of India is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings for the financial year 2024-25 on August 3, Saturday. It is expected that the bank will report a flat year-on-year net profit.

- Mining major Vedanta has approved the second interim dividend of 4 per share with a face value of Re 1 for FY25. For this, the company has fixed August 3 as the record date.

Also Read | Hi-Tech Pipes share price: SBI Securities sees 25% upside. Buy or sell?

- Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will travel to the United States from August 3 to 11 to promote the southern state and attract investments.

- The hearing of a defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged statement linking the RSS with Mahatma Gandhi's assassination was deferred to August 3 in Maharashtra.

- Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will hold a rally in Pune on Saturday.

-Former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra was arrested in connection with the Valmiki Corruption case by the Enforcement Directorate.

- Varanasi court fixed August 3 as the next date of hearing in Gyanvapi mosque-related cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | SC to hear Gyanvapi committee’s plea against Hindu prayers in cellar today

- Kumaraswamy will be a part of seven-day padayatra against alleged irregularities in Valmiki Development Corporation and MUDA from August 3 in Karnataka.

- New Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore will assume charge today.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in Telangana on August 3 and 4.

Also Read | IMD forecasts normal to above-normal rainfall for August, September

- The Maharashtra Congress Committee will hold a statewide protest against the deteriorating condition of highways, scheduled to take place on August 3. 

- Kolkata's Acropolis Mall will reopen on August 3 after closure due to fire accident in West Bengal. 

- NASA, SpaceX will facilitate Northrop Grumman’s 21st Station Resupply Launch on August 3 in the US. 

- Hamas calls for global protests in support of Palestinians on August 3. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTop Events on August 3: SBI Q1 results, Rahul Gandhi defamation case hearing, Telangana on Yellow alert, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue