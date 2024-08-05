Top Events on August 5: Purple Innovation financial results, SC hearing on Manish Sisodia bail plea, Maratha Reservation final hearing, Delhi on heavy rainfall alert, and more.

Top Events on August 5: Today, August 5, has significant events and milestones across various sectors. Purple Innovation will announce its quarterly financial results, Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of Manish Sisodia, Senthil Balaji, K Kavitha, and more. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- On August 5, a diverse array of companies, including 7NR Retail, Aarti Pharmalabs, Aban Offshore, Abirami Financial Services (India), ACS Technologies, AMJ Land Holdings, AMS Polymers, and many others, are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings reports.

- Purple Innovation will hold a press conference at around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2024, to report its second-quarter 2024 financial results.

- President Droupadi Murmu will begin her three-day tour from Fiji on Monday.

- The Supreme Court of India will hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea today in an excise policy-related money laundering case.

- The final hearing over the Maratha reservation row will begin on August 5 in Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court will likely hear former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea in a money laundering case today.

- The Tata Motors Workers Union has scheduled the annual Rudrabhishek ceremony for August 5 in Jharkhand.

- In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress will move a motion on 'conspiracy to divide Bengal' in the Assembly today.

- Delhi High Court will hear the petition after mother-son drowned in the waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area due to heavy rainfall.

- Varanasi court will hear a case against Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi for "Shivling" remarks.

- The budget session of the Sikkim assembly will begin on August 5.

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad till August 5.

- IndiGo will unveil its premium services, such as business class and loyalty programme offerings, at an event on August 5 to celebrate its 18th anniversary.

- The Bombay High Court has set an August 5 deadline for the State Decision on the CID Probe in the Ram Jhula Accident.