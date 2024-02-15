Top events on February 15: Farmers' protests, Electoral Bonds ruling, Delhi Budget, CBSE exams and more
From Amit Shah's Maharashtra tour being cancelled due to the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi, Delhi Budget, SC to decide validity of Centre's Electoral Bond scheme and more. Major farmers' unions have extended their support to the ongoing protests at Shambhu border and Khanauri border in Punjab.
Lots are expected to happen across India on February 15. Let's take a look.
