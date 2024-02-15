Lots are expected to happen across India on February 15. Let's take a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmers protest continues Numerous prominent farmers' unions have takes part in the ongoing demonstrations at Shambhu border and Khanauri border in Punjab. The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner faction) have declared their intention to stage a 'rail roko' (train stoppage) in the state on February 15, from 12 noon to 4 pm. This move has garnered support from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an amalgamation of 37 farm unions, who are also backing the protests. At the heart of the demonstrators' demands is the call for a minimum support price (MSP) for their agricultural produce.

CBSE exams start The 10th and 12th examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are all set to begin from February 15. Ahead of the exams, there is palpable tension among students around preparations and how to manage time amid hectic study schedules.

Validity of Centre's Electoral Bond scheme The Supreme Court will decide the legal validity of the Central government's ‘Electoral Bond’ scheme which allows anonymous funding to the political parties. A five-judge Constitution bench will deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas that challenges the constitutionality of the ‘Electoral Bond’ scheme. Under this scheme, the name and other information of the donor are not entered on the bonds, raising suspicions of corruption.

Amit Shah's rally cancelled Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled Maharashtra tour for February 15 has been scrapped due to the escalating situation at the Delhi border, where farmers are attempting to enter the national capital, according to a report by TOI. Previously, Shah planned to visit Akola, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Delhi Budget session The Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2024 will be held from February 15-20. The Arvind Kejriwal government is expected to table the 2024-25 budget of the city government on February 17. According to officials, the focus of the budget is likely to be on health, education, roads and infrastructure.

Rajya Sabha nominations The polling will be held on February 27 and the results will be declared the same day. A total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April, and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

New army vice-chief General Upendra Dwivedi is the frontrunner for the post of army chief as he will be the senior-most general when General Manoj Pande retires on May 31.

Rajasthan schools' 'Surya Namaskar' record Students across Rajasthan's government schools will perform "Surya Namaskar" together on February 15. This state-wide program, aiming to promote healthy habits and cultural understanding, has sparked controversy, with two legal petitions filed against it. The government's ambition to set a "world record" further ignited discussions surrounding the initiative.

NCP Vs NCP: Speaker to decide Rahul Narwekar will decide pleas of the Sharad Pawar faction seeking disqualification of NCP MLAs affiliated to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's group.

Gyanvapi case The Allahabad High Court will hold the hearing on a plea challenging the Varanasi district court order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

SpiceJet's deadline to pay $4 million The Delhi high court on Monday ordered low-cost carrier SpiceJet to pay $4 million to two engine lessors, Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS, by 15 February. Failure to do so could lead to grounding of the leased engines.

Sandeshkhali visit A delegation, led by National Commission of Scheduled Castes Chairman Arun Halder, to visit Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas in West Bengal tomorrow, 15th February.

Global Pulse Confederation’s convention The Global Pulse Confederation brings together key players from over 40 countries for "Pulses 24" in Delhi. The conference aims to shape the future of pulse production in India by exploring strategies for achieving self-sufficiency and fostering sustainable growth.

ASHA workers to stage demonstration "Thousands of ASHA workers will gather in Lucknow Eco Garden to demand ₹18,000 wages for ASHA Bahu and ₹24,000 for ASHA Sangini," said Seema Singh, state president of the UPABKS.

Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari to join BJP Pahari community leader Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari said, “Paharis keep their words and so am I because our long-pending demand has been fulfilled by PM Modi. I will join the BJP on February 15 in Jammu."

“I had said a year ago that whichever party granted ST status to Paharis, I will join them," he added.

Autorickshaw bandh in Telangana Auto drivers in Telangana are reportedly set to go on strike on February 15, protesting the impact of the government's free bus scheme for women on their livelihoods. The Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (JAC) is calling for the action, demanding measures to support drivers struggling financially due to the reduced passenger numbers.

Registration for Bengaluru International Film Festival The registration for delegates will begin on February 15. While the passes will cost ₹800 for the general public, students, senior citizens and members of the film community will get it at a discounted rate of ₹400.

Nirma's offer for Glenmark Life Nirma's open offer includes the entire public shareholding in the target company (over 2.1 crore shares) and 2.63 lakh vested ESOPs, it added. The opening date (commencement of the tendering period) for the open offer has been fixed on February 15, 2024, and will close on February 29, 2024, as per the letter of offer, the letter said. Last year in September, the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals board approved the divestment of a 75 per cent stake in its subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma Ltd for ₹5,651.5 crore.

