Top Events on July 1: Tata Motors commercial vehicles price hike, NEET MDS Counselling session, IMD predicts very heavy rainfall for Delhi, three new criminal laws, and more.

Top Events on July 1: India is all set to witness various business, political, legal, and international events today. Tata Motors will increase the price of commercial vehicles starting Monday, and three new criminal laws will come into effect today. NEET MDS Counselling sessions will begin on Monday, and ICSE improvement exams will take place today. Take a look at top events of the day below, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Tata Motors will raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from July 1.

- Hero MotoCorp will hike prices of motorcycles and scooters from Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Air India to offer 3-class cabin configuration on domestic routes from July 1 worldwide.

- User fee at Adani’s Thiruvananthapuram airport up 50% from July 1 in Kerala.

- NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Registration for Round 1 counselling will begin today and conclude on July 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- India will officially get its three new criminal laws on July 1. These three laws are Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023. These laws will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

- The Allahabad High Court will hear the public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election to the Lok Sabha.

- Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold meetings with state farm ministers from July 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “very heavy rainfall" for Delhi, Punjab, and Uttarakhand till July 1.

- In Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister College of Excellence will be inaugurated ceremonially in all 55 districts of the state on July 1.

- Delhi court adjourned the hearing in the matter of interim bail plea of Sheikh Abdul Rashid to July 1 in a terror funding case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Deputy CM and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to visit Pithapuram constituency on July 1 for a three-day tour in Andhra Pradesh.

- Assam CM ends VIP culture by making Ministers pay electricity bills from July 1.

- Suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's brother was sent to CID custody till July 1 in a sexual assault case in Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- West Bengal Bar Council will observe July 1 as 'Black Day' against three criminal laws.

- Goa Electronic Delivery of Notices Act, 2022 will come into effect from July 1 in Goa (Goa)

- Karnal doctors refuse to treat patients under Ayushman Yojana from July 1 due to ₹18 crore pending payment in Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Andhra government staff will disburse pensions door-to-door from 1 July.

- Villagers of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) have decided to escalate their protest against the NAINA scheme in Maharashtra.

- ICSE, ISC improvement exams 2024 will begin on July 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Barfiwala flyover and Gokhale Bridge connection will be open to vehicles from July 1 in Maharashtra.

- Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to get an Intelligent Traffic Management System from July 1.

- Donald Trump's immunity ruling likely on July 1 as US Supreme Court announces end of term in the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Pakistan traders to hold protest against increase in electricity bills on July 1.

- The Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth amendment) Regulations 2024 will come into force in India on July 1.

- Gautam Singhania reappointed as Raymond MD for five years, the new term starts from July 1 (India) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- India’s T20I squad for the five T20Is vs Zimbabwe is likely to leave for Zimbabwe on July 1.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!