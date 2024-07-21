Top Events on July 21: An all-party meeting on Parliament Monsoon Session, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari in Pune, Omar Abdullah's poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, and more.

July 21 is all set to witness a sequence of events, right from an all-party meeting for the Parliament Monsoon Session to an 11-day World Heritage Committee meeting. In addition, Omar Abdullah will also hold poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, and Infinix Note 40 5G will also be launched in India on Sunday. Take a look at top events of the day below,

- India will host the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting scheduled to commence on July 21 in Delhi. The 11-day meeting will be concluded on July 31.

- The Government of India will convene an all-party meeting today, July 21, to deliberate on issues related to Parliament's Monsoon Session in the national capital. The Monsoon Session will begin on July 22 and conclude on August 12. Meanwhile, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23.

- Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari will address BJP office-bearers of Maharashtra in Pune on Sunday.

- Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, will take a vote of confidence in Parliament on July 21.

- The Kurien panel will submit a probe report to the AICC on Congress's poor show during the Lok Sabha elections on July 21 in Telangana.

- Two BJP MPs in West Bengal have shown interest in joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the Martyrs’ Day function on July 21. TMC will observe it as 'Martyrs' Day' while BJP will observe it as 'Democracy Slaughter Day'.

- The Consumer Affairs Ministry has asked all central ministries to send suggestions on its proposed draft rules for unsolicited calls by July 21.

- Muslim body seeks state government permission to hold mass marriage of Islam converts on July 21 in Uttar Pradesh.

- Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting in Samba to campaign for the upcoming Assembly Election in Jammu and Kashmir.

- Workers will gherao Labour Minister Moolchand Sharma's residence in Faridabad on Sunday.

- As we celebrate Guru Purnima on Sunday, we have an opportunity to express gratitude to teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. The festival is majorly celebrated by Hindus, Buddists, and Jains.

- Global Focus Education Pvt. Ltd. is excited to announce the Global Edu Fest 2024, set to be held at Jaydev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, on July 21.

- The Forest Department has introduced a new tour program to promote eco-tourism. This initiative will take tourists to renowned eco-tourism sites in southern Rajasthan. The program will start on July 21, 2024, beginning with Ranakpur and Jawai Dam.

- The second leg of the National Rally Sprint will occur on July 21 in Bengaluru. The seven-kilometre race will feature 140 riders across various categories, with Ahmed drawing significant attention following his victory in the first leg of the event in Chennai.

- The Infinix Note 40 5G is set to launch in India on July 21. Although the price hasn't been revealed yet, it is confirmed that the device will cost less than ₹20,000.

- Paris Olympics 2024: The Equestrian Federation of India is gearing up for its first Annual General Meeting on July 21.

