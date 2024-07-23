Top Events on July 23: Union Budget 2024, SpiceJet meet for fundraising via QIP, Manish Sisodia bail plea, and more

Top Events on July 23: The day will begin with the first full financial budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget 2024 in the parliament today. Besides this, Jammu and Kashmir's budget will also be presented on Tuesday. Take a look at top events of the day below, 

- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2024 today, July 23; the much-awaited full budget for 2024-25 and the first under the Modi 3.0 government, in Parliament.

- The Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024 will be presented on 23 July 2024.

- SpiceJet's board of directors will meet on July 23 to approve raising fresh capital via qualified institutional placement (QIP).

- The Supreme Court of India will hear the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case.

- Delhi's Rouse Avenue court will hear the defamation case filed against Atishi on Tuesday.

- Madras High Court posted the matter of Hindi names of the new criminal Laws to July 23 for further hearing in Tamil Nadu.

- The Enforcement Directorate summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav on July 23 for alleged money laundering in the snake venom rave case.

- The AIADMK will hold a state-wide protest against the Tamil Nadu government for increasing the electricity bill for the third time on July 23.

- The Karnataka High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of rising dengue cases, as more than 7,000 persons have been infected with dengue in the state so far this year.

- As many as 26 first-time MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, including CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife, will be given training on house activities today.

- To provide care to people facing severe mental health conditions, the Banyan and The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (BALM) will host a three-day multi-stakeholder International Conference from July 23.

- Meta Platforms will release the largest version of its Llama 3 model today, representing a significant milestone in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs).

- The US Securities and Exchange Commission has given preliminary approval to at least three asset managers hoping to launch exchange-trades funds (ETFs) today.

- The election for a new president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be held on July 23 after the incumbent Amol Kale died in June.

